Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard Drops Coronavirus-Themed Tune ‘Life In Quarantine’

Ben Gibbard is finding inspiration while being quarantined.

The Death Cab For Cutie frontman shared a brand new tune, “Life In Quarantine”, written and recorded while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

“No one is going anywhere soon,” he sings in the chorus, describing his home city of Seattle. “Inside the Safeway / It’s like the Eastern Bloc… People have a way of getting crazy / When they think they’ll be dead in a month.”

Not only do fans get new music, but Gibbard plans to donate the proceeds from the song to Seattle organizations, like the homelessness nonprofit Aurora Commons.

Gibbard has also gone live on Instagram since starting his quarantine, performing new music, some Death Cab For Cutie classics and the new tune.