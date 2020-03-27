Ridley Scott Slams World Leaders’ Response To Pandemic, Calls Donald Trump A ‘Nutcase’

Legendary director Ridley Scott isn’t mincing words when it comes to world leaders’ reactions to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new interview with Variety, the “Blade Runner” director shares his opinion on the response from global leaders when asked for his take on the current global health crisis.

“Particularly with this orange-headed fellow that’s running us, he’s a nutcase, isn’t he?” he says, slamming Donald Trump before turning to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “Cuomo made a name for himself, he’s put himself on the map certainly.”

But it’s not just the U.S. leaders that have irked the 82-year-old Brit, who is currently in self-isolation at his home in Los Angeles.

“Looking at the globalization of the politicians that are running the world, half the time being run by idiots and the other time by despots, there are very few worthwhile ones, if you know what I mean,” he adds.

“I’m a war baby, so, in the war years, we had rationing. People could not binge on food, we had to ration books with coupons where you were at a limited amount that you could buy. They should do that now because people are buying so much food and then the food is rotting,” he continues, taking aim at the U.K.’s Boris Johnson.

“Boris, get out your thinking cap, ’cause what we’re now talking on is an iPhone, a perfect coupon distributor to limit what you can buy each time you go to the shops. And that way, you have order. You must have order and calm.”

Scott’s latest production “The Last Duel” with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck has been put on hold last month. “Back about two weeks ago, we decided to hold it out because it’s silly to continue and wait for the inevitable to happen. We were set to go to Ireland in a week and it was a natural break, so I said, ‘Why don’t we stop here and we’ll return?'” he says.

In the meantime, Scott has been passing the hours at home by painting “all the time.”

