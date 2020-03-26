Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Help MGM Employees Affected By Coronavirus

Bruno Mars is pledging $1 million to assist MGM employees who have been affected by COVID-19.

Mars has been performing at The Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas with limited shows since 2016. His donation will go to the MGM Resorts Foundation which will support the Employee Emergency Grant Fund & Children’s Medical Support Fund.

“The people at MGM have given Bruno Mars the rare opportunity to be able to continuously gig while he’s in the creative process of working on his next album. With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in hopes that we’ll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon,” a rep for the “Finesse” singer said.

Bill Hornbuckle, Acting CEO and President of MGM Resorts International thanked Mars for his help during “these uncertain times.”

He expressed, “We consider Bruno Mars as part of the MGM family and appreciate what he is doing to help our employees and their families during these uncertain times. We recently expanded the eligibility requirements for the fund to help as many employees as we can who are impacted by the crisis, and this donation will help us expand our reach even further.”

You can learn more about the MGM Resorts Foundation here.