Jimmy Fallon Says Working From Home Is ‘Controlled Chaos’

Everyone has been forced to pivot in light of the novel coronavirus spread, including Jimmy Fallon.

The “Tonight Show” host caught up with People about what life has been like hosting “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” instead of its regularly scheduled late-night programming. Fallon has been collaborating with his wife, Nancy, and daughters Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5.

“It’s chaos, controlled chaos. I’ve realized that I don’t have a quiet room in my house,” Fallon said. “Maybe I’ll have to do one episode from inside my bathroom and keep the door locked!”

“My wife said, ‘We’re all quarantined in the house together, this is the time, you have to put something out there. Let’s do a show from here. I’ll be the camera operator. Winnie will do the graphics, and Franny will do the music. So many charitable causes need money, so it’s a good way to get the word out.’”

Fallon said he hasn’t felt this sort of disturbance since 9/11.

“It’s time to put our problems aside and come together, then big things can be accomplished,” he concluded. “Seeing what started as an email to my producers, how it grew into everyone wanting to help has been amazing. If you’re willing to do it, we are too.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.