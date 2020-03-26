Michael Buble Reveals Why Coronavirus Crisis Inspired His Return To Social Media

Michael Buble is stepping back onto social media in order to help fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview from home with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the 44-year-old singer spoke about how the current health crisis inspired him and his wife Luisana Lopilato to take action.

The couple faced their own health related emergency when their son Noah, now 6, was diagnosed with cancer at just 3-years-old.

Buble explained: “It truly had an impact when we started to think about families who were going through tough stuff like we were. There was a point with Noah when his counts were low and we really had to be careful about viruses and things because his immune system was really weak.”

He added, “My wife and I started to think about, not just kids, but adults and mothers, brothers… A lot of people are going through hard enough things, and then putting [the coronavirus] on top. I think that really affected us. We understood how desperate, how panicked, how scary this is.”

Buble admitted that seeing people act narcissistically was what caused his previous exit from all social media platforms.

He continued: “I’ve been off of social media since my boy was diagnosed. I never went back. For me, social media had become something that wasn’t great for my mental health and I felt like sometimes it was really narcissistic. It got really tiresome seeing people taking selfies and showing pictures of their fancy life and their food and showing off their lives in this way that was really unrealistic and putting pressure on everyday people who wanted to live this way, but the goal was impossible.”

The performer ultimately decided to return to social media because “because it can be a great voice for good.”

Buble and Lopilato will take to their social platforms each day to share workouts, simple recipes, chats and games.

He said: “I think we both felt that it was almost part and parcel that if we were gonna ask people to stay home and not leave and to stay in their apartment or to stay in their house or their condo or whatever it was, we felt like we better be part of giving people something to do while they’re their. We can actually talk to people about mental health.”

The father of three also revealed the thing he’s finding toughest about social isolation.

“What’s really hard is the homeschooling,” he laughed. “I’m good at a lot of things, and that is not one of them. It’s really, really tough!”