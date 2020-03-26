Steph Curry Chats With Coronavirus Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci About The Facts On Instagram Live

Steph Curry is bringing the correct coronavirus information to all his Instagram followers.
The basketball pro went live on the platform on Thursday to chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the spread of COVID-19 and even got some famous viewers to tune in.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, urged viewers to take the outbreak as serious as the task force is, “This is serious business, we are not overreacting.”
He added, “I’d like to get the people in the country to realize that we’re dealing with a serious problem…I want to get rid of that misconception that there are extremes.”
Something both Curry and Fauci agreed, “We’ve got to, as a country, pull together.”
Former U.S. President Barack Obama was one of 50,000 viewers, who agreed, “Listen to the science. Do your part and take care of each other.”
Justin Bieber also tuned in, commenting, “Steph ‘The Man’ Curry,” along with a bunch of laughing-crying face emojis.
Many Twitter users praised Curry for using his platform to spread creditable information:
