Steph Curry Chats With Coronavirus Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci About The Facts On Instagram Live

Steph Curry is bringing the correct coronavirus information to all his Instagram followers.

The basketball pro went live on the platform on Thursday to chat with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the spread of COVID-19 and even got some famous viewers to tune in.

Hyped to talk all things COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci of the @NIAIDNews tomorrow. This is a conversation for YOU so submit questions with #SCASKSFAUCI and join at 10am PT tomorrow (Mar 26). Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/7DC0dty6u6 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 25, 2020

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, urged viewers to take the outbreak as serious as the task force is, “This is serious business, we are not overreacting.”

He added, “I’d like to get the people in the country to realize that we’re dealing with a serious problem…I want to get rid of that misconception that there are extremes.”

Something both Curry and Fauci agreed, “We’ve got to, as a country, pull together.”

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was one of 50,000 viewers, who agreed, “Listen to the science. Do your part and take care of each other.”

Justin Bieber also tuned in, commenting, “Steph ‘The Man’ Curry,” along with a bunch of laughing-crying face emojis.

Many Twitter users praised Curry for using his platform to spread creditable information:

This is what using your platform for good looks like. Over 50k are tuned in, its hapoening right now. Curry giving Dr. Fauci a platform without politics is powerful. https://t.co/Oy9ZlV6J7m — Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) March 26, 2020

Steph Curry talking to Dr. Fauci on instagram live tomorrow is brilliant because it reaches a different audience and connects them with factual, scientific information from an actual expert. I feel overjoyed and amused and grateful this is happening! — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) March 25, 2020

steph curry on IG live with dr fauci while obama is watching and sending emojis. 2020 is bad but hopefully stuff like this is helpful even if we shouldn’t have to be doing it in the first place. pic.twitter.com/ejshJBGIQH — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) March 26, 2020

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

