Prince George, Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Join U.K. In ‘Clap For Our Carers’ Initiative

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are doing their part to show support for the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sweet video posted to Kensington Palace’s Instagram account, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can be seen clapping for the healthcare workers as part of the United Kingdom’s #ClapForCarers initiative.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video featuring the young royals was captioned.

George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1, are spending isolation at their Anmer Hall home at Sandringham. George and Charlotte are continuing their education from Thomas’s Battersea through homeschooling during the breakout.

Meanwhile, their grandfather Prince Charles is staying far away at his home in Scotland after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Queen shared a #ClapForOurCarers post on Twitter of older pictures of herself meeting healthcare workers.

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services.” We thank you all 👏👏👏 @NHSuk #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/WWZouHw0bg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 26, 2020

While U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped outside of No. 10 Downing St. to applaud the workers.

On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus 👏 #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kpdQ5KHQiy — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2020

See more reaction all around the United Kingdom below:

Tonight I could hear 100’s of people in London clapping for our amazing NHS, the health and social workers and for every key worker putting their health at risk to provide vital services. There are countless heroes across the country, we’re grateful #ClapForNHS #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/jZMwEa790z — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) March 26, 2020

To all our friends in the #nhs thank you from our street in Lambeth. #clapforNHS #clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/t8eTQPRQAP — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) March 26, 2020

SOUND ON 🔊 Short clip of people clapping filmed from my balcony. I think I have something in my eye. Thank you to our wonderful NHS staff. #clapforourcarers #clapforNHS ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/NbWHXzLSJv — Dominic Buxton (@MrDominicBuxton) March 26, 2020

This is what makes me proud to British… people from every culture, every religion and every race clapping for the NHS. #clapforourcarers #clapforNHS pic.twitter.com/9hi9Z85BVY — chlo (@wydchlox2) March 26, 2020

