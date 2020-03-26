Mariska Hargitay And Morgan Freeman Pay Tribute To Costumer Josh Wallwork After He Dies From Coronavirus

“Law and Order: SUV” star Mariska Hargitay is remembering one of the crew members who has died from coronavirus.
Josh Wallwork, a costumer on “Law and Order” died from the disease at 45-years-old.
“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken,” “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight shared on Twitter.
RELATED: Steph Curry Chats With Coronavirus Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci About The Facts On Instagram Live
Hargitay retweeted the news, adding, “Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The ‘SVU’ Corredor will never be the same.
We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts.”
Morgan Freeman wrote his own tribute, “His absence will be greatly felt in our lives & we mourn his untimely passing. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.”
RELATED: Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Help MGM Employees Affected By Coronavirus
Wallwork was also known for his work on “Madam Secretary” and “Bull”. Other people on Twitter also paid tribute to Wallwork:
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.
For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.