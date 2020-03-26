Mariska Hargitay And Morgan Freeman Pay Tribute To Costumer Josh Wallwork After He Dies From Coronavirus

“Law and Order: SUV” star Mariska Hargitay is remembering one of the crew members who has died from coronavirus.

Josh Wallwork, a costumer on “Law and Order” died from the disease at 45-years-old.

“Very sad news today. One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken,” “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight shared on Twitter.

Hargitay retweeted the news, adding, “Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke. The ‘SVU’ Corredor will never be the same.

We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts.”

Morgan Freeman wrote his own tribute, “His absence will be greatly felt in our lives & we mourn his untimely passing. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.”

Josh Wallwork passed away this morning, at the young age of 45, due to complications from Covid19. Josh was a Costumer & a part of our Madam Secretary family. His absence will be greatly felt in our lives & we mourn his untimely passing. Our hearts go out to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/jDrw9sLndP — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) March 26, 2020

Wallwork was also known for his work on “Madam Secretary” and “Bull”. Other people on Twitter also paid tribute to Wallwork:

Thinking about my SVU family more than ever today. #JoshWallwork you will be missed ❤ https://t.co/70JhPfYICP — Nicole Kessler (@itsnicolekess) March 26, 2020

I’ve now lost two friends to COVID. This morning was Josh Wallwork, my Arizona sister-in-arms. He was as fabulous as this picture makes him out to be. More, even. When this is done, expect many wig parties and tequila shots in his honor. Stay home. Take this seriously. pic.twitter.com/R9u8ll5rYt — Joseph Darius Jaafari (@JosephJaafari) March 26, 2020

The SVU family lost one of our own today — Josh Wallwork with wardrobe peacefully passed from COVID-19 complications. The SVU halls won't be the same. My sincerest condolences to Josh's loved ones. And please take care of yourselves everyone 💔 https://t.co/rj7IISgfaf — Victoria Pollack (@veepspeaks) March 26, 2020

My thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of Josh Wallwork & the entire @MadamSecretary family at this time. I'm sorry https://t.co/MHtpERbtEB — Rebecca Smith (@beakey3) March 26, 2020

Josh Wallwork, 45, costumer extraordinaire for Law and Order: SVU, Madam Secretary, and Bull has passed from COVID-19 complications. RIP — Whitney Devlin (@whitneydevlin) March 26, 2020

His name is Josh Wallwork. He was my friend. Today we’ve lost him due to the Corona virus. Had the pleasure to work with him on @BullCBS – one of our Incredible Wardrobe Team. He was kind and all heart and the world will miss his Beautiful Soul. Rest in Power. We will miss you.❤️ pic.twitter.com/49QcOOqvAo — Christopher Jackson (@ChrisisSingin) March 26, 2020

