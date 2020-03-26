Dakota Johnson Shows Olivia Wilde Her Key To Handwashing

Dakota Johnson has some manly hands.

Johnson showed off her WHO and CDC approved handwashing skills in an Instagram video re-posted by Olivia Wide. The “Bad Times at the El Royale” actress said hello to Wilde while demonstrating her good hygiene.

The 30-year-old actress really gets into it, going so far as to wash her hair and use a dish brush to scrub even deeper. Johnson rarely shares personal content on her Instagram, so this was a nice treat for fans.

P.S. if you are wondering why Johnson’s hands look so large and hairy — chances are they aren’t her’s.

