Jessica Alba Joins Forces With Patrick Starrr For YouTube Debut

Jessica Alba is learning some makeup tips from an expert, Patrick Starrr.

The actress made her YouTube debut on Thursday by launching her own channel and her first guest was the beauty guru.

“I got to beat Patrick Starrr‘s face! The two of us were so excited to get together and share our makeup inspirations and personal beauty looks on each other. Patrick had me looking red carpet ready and I showered him in Honest Beauty,” she captioned the video.

Alba also featured her daughters, Haven, 8, and Honor, 11, in an introduction video.

“Hey everyone! I’m so excited to launch my own YouTube channel. It’s important to mention that given the state of the COVID-19 outbreak, I think we should all have a healthy level of awareness and respect for this challenging experience we are facing. However, I also want my channel to be a place for happiness and community as we explore fun and family moments while staying safe at home. I wanted to share my first video that we shot a while back with my new friend Patrick Starrr! Make sure to like, subscribe and comment below! Also, let me know what you’d like to see on my channel. Stay safe!”

After only being live for four hours, Alba and her channel have already gathered 3.42K subscribers.