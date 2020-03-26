Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make The Move To L.A.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made the move to Los Angeles just before the borders were closed due to the coronavirus.

The couple called North Saanich on Vancouver Island home from before Christmas, while they made their transition out of the royal family. But, they’ve ultimately decided to move to Meghan’s hometown.

According to People, the couple is living on a “secluded compound” with their son Archie where they have not left during the pandemic.

Meghan was raised in Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there. The Duchess also has a large collection of friends who live in the city including Priyanka Chopra, the Clooneys and Janina Gavankar.

A source previously told the magazine that the couple are “looking at houses in L.A.”

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” another source said. “They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back.”

The news comes as Disney announced the release of “Elephants”, which is narrated by Meghan. ET Canada has learned that she currently has no other projects in the works with Disney.

Harry and Meghan will make their full transition into private members of the public as of April 1 and will cease all royal duties.