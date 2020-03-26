Alice Cooper Wishes Steven Tyler A Happy Birthday In A Very Alice Cooper Way

Rock icon to rock icon, Alice Cooper has a special birthday wish for Steven Tyler.

In a video posted to his official Twitter account, Cooper shared a happy birthday to the Aerosmith frontman by tossing knives at the singer’s photo.

Please help me wish a very happy birthday to the Demon of Screamin' – @IamStevenT! 🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/8h2N8VhHxf — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) March 26, 2020

RELATED: Queen, Adam Lambert & Alice Cooper To Take The Stage At Fire Fight Australia Benefit Gig

Cooper, wearing a blood-soaked button-down shirt, tweeted the video on Thursday, celebrating Tyler’s 72nd birthday.

“Please help me wish a very happy birthday to the Demon of Screamin’,” Cooper captioned the clip, which featured his iconic track, “Go to Hell”, playing in the video.

The pair have been longtime friends and have shared the stage a number of times. Cooper is bandmates with Tyler’s Aerosmith partner Joe Perry in the hard rock group The Hollywood Vampires, which also includes Johnny Depp. Tyler even joined the band on stage last year.

Happy Birthday Steven Tyler!