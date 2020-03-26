Kim Basinger Taught Ireland Baldwin To ‘Stand Up’ For Herself A Little Too Well: ‘What Have I Done?!’

Kim Basinger has done a good job of raising her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, perhaps a little too well.

Basinger teamed up with Global’s “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon for a new episode of “Hiking with Kevin”. During the hike, Basinger talked up how she raised Ireland — who Basinger shares with ex-husband Alec Baldwin — to stand tall.

“I think Ireland is one of the most compassionate girls I’ve ever met,” Basinger told Nealon. “I think I drilled it into her head when she was a little girl.”

“I used to bend down and literally look at her, and as you know she’s tall, so when she was tiny I bent down and said, ‘just speak from your heart and stand up for yourself, stand up.’ I think I do too good a job,” she added. “When she rambles on Instagram I think, ‘what have I done?!’”

Ireland, 24, is a vocal advocate for animal rights and posed for PETA 24 years after her mother did. She is also a fashion model and actress.