Victoria Beckham Tries To Blame ‘Farting’ Noise On Dog Fig But Hubby David Beckham Objects

Victoria Beckham just failed miserably trying to blame a “farting” noise on her dog, Fig.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, the fashion designer and husband David Beckham were showing her followers how to bake a lemon drizzle cake while practising social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. But a noise pulled their attention from the cake.

As Victoria added some batter to her mixing bowl, a “farting” sound could be heard in the background. The former Spice Girl quickly blamed their pup, “That’s the dog — that was the dog making that noise.”

RELATED: David And Victoria Beckham Share Kind Messages To The ‘Incredible’ Healthcare Workers On The Frontlines Of The COVID-19 Crisis

David e Victoria Beckham resolveam passar o tempo preparando um bolo de limão, e interação engraçada entre eles encantou os seguidores pic.twitter.com/8YUO3VfpRw — UOL TV e Famosos (@uoltvefamosos) March 26, 2020

But David wasn’t going to let her get away with it, “Victoria, don’t lie.”

“Seriously, you know you had baked beans for lunch,” he added.

RELATED: David Beckham Admits He Kept The Train Ticket Victoria Beckham Wrote Her Number On When They First Met Over 22 Years Ago

But Victoria had enough, “Oh my god, stop.”

The video comes days after the Beckhams shared their support for the front line workers during the pandemic. Both Victoria and David shared kind words to Instagram:

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.