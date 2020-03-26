Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Read A Story Together In Support Of ‘Save With Stories’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger joined forces with #SavewithStories to read a children’s book to their followers.

The couple picked out “Maverick and Me” which just happens to be written by Schwarzenegger.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who married in June 2019, cozied up on the couch to read the real-life story about how the author and animal rights activist came to have Maverick in her life.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Rolls Miniature Sushi But Can’t Stop Thinking About Rolling Joints

The video was not only to entertain everyone locked up at home but also to raise awareness for Save With Stories, a fund from No Kid Hungry and Save the Children which supports “food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies.”

RELATED: Co-Stars Tom Holland And Chris Pratt Talk Their ‘Bro-Magic’ And Share Their Emotional Connection To ‘Onward’

Schwarzenegger asked her fans to make a one-time donation of $10 by texting SAVE to 20222.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.