Miley Cyrus And Mark Ronson Talk New Music That Is Under ‘Lock And Key’

Miley Cyrus is back with another episode of her new and very popular series “Bright Minded”.

Cyrus’ ninth episode featured interviews with Antoni Porowski, Mark Ronson, Ryan Tedder and Ilsey Juber.

Cyrus and Ronson, who have worked together a number of times including “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”, are rumoured to have another song coming out which was leaked last year. Viewers questioned the two about when it would be released.

Ronson laughed noting that it is Cyrus who holds the “lock and key” for the song “Bad Karma”.

And even if “Bad Karma” isn’t being released, Cyrus did reveal to Ronson that she had plans to release new music during the summer festival season but due to coronavirus and the festivals being pushed to the fall, she has had to readjust her plans.

The two also decided to attempt to play “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” but didn’t get in sync.

.@MileyCyrus singing Nothing Breaks Like a Heart with @MarkRonson on Bright Minded ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h83CGbyI46 — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdates) March 26, 2020

And speaking of new music, while Cyrus chatted with Tedder, he revealed that the two also have a song coming out.

The OneRepublic frontman recently returned from Europe where he was touring. He told Cyrus that he didn’t take the COVID-19 breakout too seriously at the time other than having to cancel shows in Italy. Upon returning home he found out that two people close to him had tested positive. He was told to self-isolate away from his wife and kids so he isolated in his studio.

Tedder admitted it was hard and made him “sad” until he looked at the positive side and focused his energy on home concerts and cooking live.

