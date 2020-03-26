Dax Shepard And Edward Norton Argue Over Which Of Them Should Play ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic In The Biopic

Dax Shepard has apparently been using his self-isolating time at home to watch some Netflix.

That seemed to be the case when he took to Twitter on Wednesday to write about Joe Exotic, subject of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”, about an eccentric zoo-owner sent to prison for conspiring to have a rival zoo-owner murdered.

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Launches $94M Lawsuit From Prison

“If I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken,” Shepard wrote.

If I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Apparently Shepard isn’t the only celeb to be watching the show. “Um, step aside pal,” wrote actor Edward Norton. “You’re way to young and buff and you know it.”

RELATED: ‘Tiger King’: Why This Doc About A Gay Polygamist Exotic Cat Breeder Is Your Next True-Crime Obsession

Shepard responding by promising to “go ‘Machinest’ for this,” referencing Christian Bale losing 60 pounds to play the emaciated character in “The Machinest”.

😁😁😁😁😁 I'll go "Machinest" for this. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Comedian Dane Cook then chimed in, joking that he “already got asked but I’m sure there is a villain role supporting me we could slot you in,” adding the hashtag #howdareyou.

I already got asked but I’m sure there is a villain role supporting me we could slot you in. #howdareyou — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) March 26, 2020

RELATED: Carole Baskin Takes Aim At Netflix’s ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness’

One of Shepard’s followers asked if he’d be able to get an interview with Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage). “I WANT TO!!!” Shepard responded in all caps.

I WANT TO!!! — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Then, actor Justin Long joined in the discussion, suggesting comedian Jim Gaffigan play Baghavan “Doc” Antle, then the two can “sit next to each other at the oscars!” Shepard responded by suggesting Channing Tatum be cast as Exotic’s “toothless first husband.”

Great casting. And @channingtatum as my toothless first husband. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Finally, Shepard laid down the gauntlet by reposting a Photoshopped image of his face superimposed on a photo of Exotic.

This is a great first step. https://t.co/wcwuVNCcaZ — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

In any case, Netflix looks to be onboard.