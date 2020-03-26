Ethan And Maya Hawke Have A Family Sing-A-Long During Isolation

There is no shortage of celebs willing to share their musical talents during self-isolation.

Maya Hawke, who is quarantined with her dad Ethan Hawke, her brother Levon and half-siblings Clementine and Indiana, posted a video on social media of a family sing-a-long.

The “Stranger Things” actress sang along to Townes Van Zandt’s song “To Live Is To Fly” with Clementine and Indiana while Ethan and Levon played the guitar.

Maya’s stunning voice was the highlight of the video while she played with her sister’s hair.

The actress also suggested a book to her followers that could provide from “relief” during isolation.

