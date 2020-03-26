We got this! And if you don’t believe us, believe Jerry Harris.

The “Cheer” star took to Instagram on Wednesday to deliver the mat talk some fans desperately needed amid the coronavirus pandemic. With Varsity Spirit’s Daytona competition — the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship — cancelled due to the outbreak, the Navarro College cheer team have seen their lives turned upside down… but Harris is encouraging everyone to “keep an attitude of gratitude.”

“Hey ya’ll, this is Jerry from Cheer and I know this is a hard time for everyone right now but I don’t want you guys to think of this as a negative or a bad time, OK?” Harris began. “Think of this as a time to reboot, recharge our mental battery and reconnect with family, OK? This is not gonna last forever and it will be over before we know it and we will be able to resume our normal lives, how they were before.”

“I want you guys to all stay focused on what is good and happy, and always keep an attitude of gratitude, and always be strong,” he continued. “Because at the end of the day, we got this!”

Harris captioned his post: “I know this is a challenging time for everyone around the world, but just know, we can get through this! Stay strong and keep an attitude of gratitude! Sending you all love❤️💪🏾.”

“You’re the cutest! I love you! ❤️❤️❤️,” Monica Aldama commented on Harris’ post. The Navarro coach also shared some love for Harris on her Instagram.

“Anddd that’s on,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a shirt supporting a 2020 campaign for Harris and his Navarro teammate, La’Darius Marshall.

The Navarro squad is doing what they can to encourage fans to stay inside and slow the spread of COVID-19. See how other stars are self-quarantining in the video below.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

