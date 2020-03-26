BTS Postpones North American Tour Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

BTS is putting the brakes on its upcoming tour of North America, which was to have kicked off in April.

On Thursday, the K-pop superstars announced the tour, scheduled to kick off on April 25, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak that’s sweeping across the U.S.

However, European dates scheduled for the summer are remaining in place as scheduled for the time being.

BTS previously cancelled four dates in its homeland of South Korea due to the coronavirus. While fans received refunds for their tickets, more than 11,000 of them generously donated their refunds to the nation’s coronavirus relief efforts, ultimately contributing a half-billion won (approximately $410,000).

You can read the full announcement below:

“Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that there will be some adjustments to the upcoming BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA schedule in order to make sure that we put the safety of everyone involved first and foremost.

The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25th to June 6th, will be rescheduled to a later date. All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. Information on new show dates will be shared as soon as possible.

We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans. We will share additional information regarding these new concert dates shortly.

We ask for your further patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring you the best and safest concert experience as soon as we can.”

