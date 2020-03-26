‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Reveals She Exited ‘Thor: The Dark World’ Because The Script Was Terrible

Before Patty Jenkins won critical acclaim and big box office as director of “Wonder Woman”, she was previously attached to another superhero film, Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World”, before exiting due to “creative differences” during pre-production.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jenkins revealed the reason behind her decision to walk away from the big-budget Marvel movie: the script was not very good.

RELATED: Patty Jenkins Says ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Already ‘Mapped Out’

“You can’t do movies you don’t believe in,” she said.

“I did not believe that I could make a good movie out of the script that they were planning on doing,” she continued.

According to Jenkins, she felt that helming the movie would have been a no-win for her, assuming she’d be blamed when the 2013 film turned out to be a disappointment (which it ultimately was, generally regarded as one of the weaker entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

RELATED: ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Congratulates The Team Behind ‘Captain Marvel’

“I think it would have been a huge deal — it would have looked like it was my fault,” she said. “It would have looked like, ‘Oh my God, this woman directed it and she missed all these things.’”

Jenkins’ handiwork will next be seen in the upcoming sequel “Wonder Woman 1984″… eventually. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the long-awaited sequel has been pushed back to August from its original release date in June.