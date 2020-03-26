‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Takes A Deep Dive Into Teddy Altman’s Past

Warning: This article contains “Grey’s Anatomy” spoilers.

Thursday’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” took a deep dive into Teddy Altman’s past.

Teddy, played by Kim Raver, ventures to the L.A. Surgical Innovation Conference along with Maggie Pierce and Dr. Hayes where Teddy ran into an old roommate.

Teddy, who is currently engaged to Owen Hunt but having an affair with ex-boyfriend Tom Koracick, caught up with her old roomie Claire. As their talks progressed viewers learned through flashbacks that Clarie’s girlfriend at the time, Allison, was having an affair with Teddy behind Clarie’s back.

“There’s so much about Teddy’s past that we don’t know,” Raver, 51, told People. “[The writers] set it up so well with those flashbacks in Iraq and with Megan and I wanted to know more about her. They came up with the storyline with Allison, which blew my mind. It was like that moment, oh my God, yes of course this makes so much sense.”

“Love is very real,” she adds. “It’s very complicated. It’s very messy. It’s very scary. What Teddy’s doing right now with the whole affair, I get that that’s really upsetting to fans. I think what’s interesting about it is it’s helping us understand the complexity of love and self love and so I feel like it’s really beautiful to see.”

Raver isn’t sure if Teddy is bi-sexual or not but either way, she is proud to play the character.

“I don’t know [if Teddy is bisexual],” Raver added. “For Teddy, love is love. I just know that she loves who that person is and was. I just thought that was such an amazing move.”

“I think there’s going to have to be a lot of recovery in a way,” she continued. “I don’t think it gets wrapped up right away. I think there are a few explosions. What is it going to be like? What is the recovery going to be? Who is she going to end up with? What does that mean in the interim?”