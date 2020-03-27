Jimmy Fallon Calls Alec Baldwin, Pair Talk About Social Distancing, Dealing With Their Kids & More

Jimmy Fallon chats to Alec Baldwin during the latest episode of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition”.

Fallon asks Baldwin, who is joined by his wife Hilaria and daughter Carmen, 6, during the Zoom call, how social distancing is going, and he has a similar answer to most parents.

The actor shares, “It’s going great. Cooking every night, cleaning the kitchen, doing the laundry, watching the kids.

“Just dealing with the kids all night, not working. I don’t have a job, nothing’s going on.

“The kids are just great,” he jokingly moans.

Fallon also asks Baldwin if he’s been watching any TV, with him admitting: “I went crazy for ‘The Crown’.”

The latest instalment then sees Luke Hemmings from 5 Seconds of Summer perform the band’s track “Old Me” via video chat.

See more in the clip above.