Alex Trebek Reads Lizzo Lyrics On ‘Jeopardy!’ And The Internet Can’t Handle It

By Becca Longmire.

ABC/Eric McCandless
ABC/Eric McCandless

Alex Trebek gave “Jeopardy!” viewers a heartwarming treat during these tough times this week.

The talk-show host recited lyrics from the much-loved Lizzo track “Truth Hurts” during his show after a contestant picked the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000.

Trebek then read, “Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”

RELATED: Alex Trebek Gives Health Update One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Another contestant replied, “Who is Lizzo?”, to which Trebek joked, “Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I? Yeah.”

The sweet moment comes after Lizzo responded to being featured on the show last October. She was the answer to a question and couldn’t have been more thrilled about it.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Throws Away Points To Pay Tribute To Alex Trebek

The musician posted:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP