Alex Trebek Reads Lizzo Lyrics On ‘Jeopardy!’ And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Alex Trebek gave “Jeopardy!” viewers a heartwarming treat during these tough times this week.
The talk-show host recited lyrics from the much-loved Lizzo track “Truth Hurts” during his show after a contestant picked the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000.
Trebek then read, “Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”
Another contestant replied, “Who is Lizzo?”, to which Trebek joked, “Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I? Yeah.”
The sweet moment comes after Lizzo responded to being featured on the show last October. She was the answer to a question and couldn’t have been more thrilled about it.
The musician posted: