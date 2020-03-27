Alex Trebek Reads Lizzo Lyrics On ‘Jeopardy!’ And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Alex Trebek gave “Jeopardy!” viewers a heartwarming treat during these tough times this week.

The talk-show host recited lyrics from the much-loved Lizzo track “Truth Hurts” during his show after a contestant picked the category “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000.

Trebek then read, “Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”

RELATED: Alex Trebek Gives Health Update One Year After Cancer Diagnosis

Another contestant replied, “Who is Lizzo?”, to which Trebek joked, “Yup — and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I? Yeah.”

Thanks! I needed that. ❤️ — Alex I (@Merc835) March 27, 2020

Alex Trebek reading Lizzo lyrics is exactly the content I needed today: pic.twitter.com/OxpRB0j5rO — Kate of Kate Hall (@plain_kate) March 26, 2020

my day was made vastly better by alex trebek saying the words to lizzo’s Truth Hurts and then saying “and i did it EXACTLY like she does” — 🌟pooka🌟 (@teleferix) March 27, 2020

The sweet moment comes after Lizzo responded to being featured on the show last October. She was the answer to a question and couldn’t have been more thrilled about it.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Throws Away Points To Pay Tribute To Alex Trebek

The musician posted: