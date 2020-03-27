WWE Star Roman Reigns Reportedly Pulls Out Of WrestleMania Over Coronavirus Fears

WrestleMania 36 is still scheduled to go ahead but at least one pro wrestling star will be missing.

On Thursday, the website Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that WWE superstar Roman Reigns has pulled out of his WrestleMania match over coronavirus fears.

Reigns was scheduled to be part of the event’s WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg.

According to the report, Reigns told WWE he was uncomfortable doing any more shows during the pandemic “because he’s immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia and didn’t want to risk his health.”

Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020

Thirty-four-year-old Reigns was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2007; the cancer returned in 2018. The wrestler overcame it once more and was back in the ring in 2019.

This year’s highly anticipated WrestleMania is set to air April 4 and 5, and will be held under new safety guidelines, including taking the temperatures of everyone who enters the WWE Performance Center, not allowing in anyone who has been out of the country recently, or has come in contact with someone from out of the country.