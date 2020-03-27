Joe Biden Slams Trump’s Coronavirus Response During ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Appearance

Joe Biden has some strong words for U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the presidential candidate made a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s latest “Quarantine Minilogue”.

During the conversation, Kimmel asked, “Is it possible that Trump could postpone the presidential election?”

“No, he doesn’t have the authority to do that,” Biden responded. “It is possible they may start a drumbeat saying it should be postponed.”

He continued, explaining that elections have previously been held during crises like the Civil War: “Democracy and dealing with this crisis have to be done at the same time.”

Discussing Trump’s overall response to the coronavirus crisis, Biden said, “I don’t quite understand the lack of willingness to move rapidly and to let science dictate.”

Asked why Trump hasn’t invoked certain measures to increase production of medical equipment as supplies, Biden added, “Honest to God, Jimmy, I don’t know. He hasn’t done what is rational to do.”

He later joked, “I make no secret of the fact that I hope [Trump] will be seeking unemployment come November.”