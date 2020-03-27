Little Mix Release Catchy New Single ‘Break Up Song’

Little Mix put smiles on fans’ faces Friday as they dropped their new track “Break Up Song”.

The catchy single is the first to be released off the group’s upcoming sixth album.

The official lyric video was made entirely by Kayleigh, a fan of the band, who shared how excited she was on Instagram.

RELATED: Zac Brown Premieres Music Video For ‘Dream Sellin’’

And she wasn’t the only fan loving the new track.

FCK OMG OMG OMG AMERICAN MIXERS SNAPPED GUYS LOVE YOU SO MUCH YESSS #BreakUpSong #LMBreakUpSong @LittleMix https://t.co/am9XxHExH3 — Ceren⁷ ▽ | Break Up Song (@ChimmyCR) March 27, 2020

what an amazing time to be alive 🌻💔 #lmbreakupsong i love u, thank u for this @littlemix pic.twitter.com/omrtq6zeWd — g (@perriesbub) March 27, 2020

You guys doing amazing Thank you so much❤ #BreakUpSong #LMBreakUpSong — Ceren⁷ ▽ | Break Up Song (@ChimmyCR) March 27, 2020

i love how they wholeheartedly want us to be part of their songs. i don't think i will find better artists to stan, because there's clearly no one better than these four amazing girls. i love them so much it actually hurts @LittleMix #LMBreakUpSong #BreakUpSong #LittleMix https://t.co/z5z7Gn4g8S — dachi (@baelouisedwards) March 27, 2020

OMG THE LYRIC VIDEO IS AMAZING! I think it’s the best I’ve ever seen for a mv #LMBreakUpSong THE SONG IS AMAZING ❤️😍 @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/iHwD1uZCYZ — Liv ▽• #LMBreakUpSong OUT TOMORROW! (@Maraissmiles) March 27, 2020

I CAN'T BELIEVE THAT A MIXER DID IT OMG IT'S SO AMAZING. LOOK AT THAT INCREDIBLE LYRIC VIDEO GIRLS YOU KILLED IT #LMBreakUpSong #BreakUpSong @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/7QpGzJEIOK — eduarda (@sinaprecious) March 27, 2020

Perrie Edwards spoke to the BBC about whether the song was always going to be the lead single off their next LP, which is the first since the group split from Simon Cowell’s Syco label in 2018.

RELATED: Rihanna Makes Her Return To Music On PartyNextDoor’s New Song ‘Believe It’

She explained, “We played the demo to our label and said, ‘This is going to be a smash — we just need to finish it.’

“And they were going, ‘How can you tell it’s going to be a hit when it’s literally just a verse and the [main] line?’

“And we were like, ‘Trust us. Let us get a really good demo together and we’ll present it to you and see what you think.’ And as soon as we did that, everybody loved it. We felt really proud because it was our baby.”