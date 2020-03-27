Little Mix Release Catchy New Single ‘Break Up Song’

Little Mix put smiles on fans’ faces Friday as they dropped their new track “Break Up Song”.
The catchy single is the first to be released off the group’s upcoming sixth album.
The official lyric video was made entirely by Kayleigh, a fan of the band, who shared how excited she was on Instagram.
I can’t believe I can finally tell you all that my BIGGEST dream came actually true… I’ve been asked to make LITTLE MIX’s Lyric Video of their new single Break Up Song!!!! It is such a BOP and I’m so so grateful to be involved with the promo of this incredible song / masterpiece. I’m in LOVE with this song since I first heard it. It has been unreal. I still don’t believe that this happened to me and that I got this opportunity to create something for these talented women. Someone pinch me!! If someone would ask me: “What is your dreamjob?” It would be this. It wouldn’t have happened without all your support throughout the years. Thank you all so much… aaaaaah❤️ (Is this real? Or am I dreaming?) P.S. GO buy and stream Break Up Song NOW!!!! Let’s make it a #1 HIT. 🏆 • • Click in the bio for the full video! #BreakUpSong #LMBreakUpSong #BreakUpSongLyricVideo
And she wasn’t the only fan loving the new track.
Perrie Edwards spoke to the BBC about whether the song was always going to be the lead single off their next LP, which is the first since the group split from Simon Cowell’s Syco label in 2018.
She explained, “We played the demo to our label and said, ‘This is going to be a smash — we just need to finish it.’
“And they were going, ‘How can you tell it’s going to be a hit when it’s literally just a verse and the [main] line?’
“And we were like, ‘Trust us. Let us get a really good demo together and we’ll present it to you and see what you think.’ And as soon as we did that, everybody loved it. We felt really proud because it was our baby.”