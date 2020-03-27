Bob Dylan Surprises With First Original Song In 8 Years About JFK Assassination

Bob Dylan just released a truly epic new song.

This week, the legendary musician dropped “Murder Most Foul”, his first original song since 2012.

Clocking in at nearly 17 minutes, the new track is all about the 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.

This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

As Dylan explained in a tweet announcing the song, it was originally recorded “a while back,” but was left unreleased until now.

“The day they killed him, someone said to me, ‘Son, the age of the Antichrist has just only begun,'” Dylan sings on the track. “I said, ‘The soul of a nation’s been torn away, and it’s beginning to go into a slow decay.’ And that it’s 36 hours past judgment day.”

The song is also a record-breaker for Dylan, with its 16 minutes 57 seconds besting the length of his 1997 song “Highlands”, which came in at 16 minutes 31 seconds.

“Murder Most Foul” is also not Dylan’s first epic song about a real event. His 1975 protest song “Hurricane”, which is eight minutes 33 seconds, tells the story of Rubin “Hurricane’ Carter, an African-American boxer who was falsely imprisoned for a triple murder.