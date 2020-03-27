Hoda Kotb Breaks Down Crying On ‘Today’ Over $5-Million Donation To Coronavirus Relief

Hoda Kotb was overcome with emotion Friday morning.

On the “Today” show, the co-anchor interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who, along with his wife Brittany has committed $5 million to help the state of Louisiana for coronavirus relief.

Brees’ donation to Louisiana touched Kotb personally. Early in her career, she worked for years as an anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans.

As the interview was coming to a close, Kotb told Brees, “I actually think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity. Our hope is that because you let us know you made this big generous donation other people can look and say, ‘Hey, maybe I can help out, too.’ Drew we love you.”

“Love you too, Hoda,” Brees responded, at which point Kotb began to cry.

Savannah Guthrie, who was co-anchoring from self-isolation at home, comforted her colleague, “Oh Hoda … I know it’s a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear.”

It has been an emotional time for both Kotb and Guthrie, who recently lost their NBC News colleague Larry Edgeworth to COVID-19.