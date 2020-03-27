Demi Lovato, Justin & Hailey Bieber, More Donate Meals To Those In Need Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Celebrities are continuing to do their bit amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Demi Lovato, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Jamie Lynn Spears were among those taking part in the #DoYourPartChallenge.
Lovato teamed up with DoorDash and their #OpenForDelivery initiative, with her explaining in a clip how she’d be sending meals to families in need.
The singer pointed out, “P.s. – if ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and surfaces that it touches.”
Doing my part for our world, want to join me and @doordash? 💕 I’m joining the #DoYourPartChallenge, thank you to @oliviaobrien for the nomination!! I will be sending meals to families in need to support them during this challenging time. Comment below to show me how you’re helping in your local communities! I’m challenging @scooterbraun, @arianagrande, @justinbieber and @haileybieber next!! #OpenForDelivery p.s. – if ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and surfaces that it touches 🙏🏼
She nominated the Biebers, who posted:
doing our part! we are participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge thanks to @stassiebaby and @ddlovato for the nominations. Send me a dm if you and your family are in need of an extra meal during this time! Thank you to @doordash for helping make this happen love this challenge!! Let’s continue to all do what we can for each other… I nominate @karliekloss @justineskye @shannonnadj 💘 and Justin nominates @judahsmith and @ryangood24 :) #openfordelivery
Spears also said she’d be trying to help out by donating diapers, wipes, or food, with her encouraging people to DM her.