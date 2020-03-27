Demi Lovato, Justin & Hailey Bieber, More Donate Meals To Those In Need Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By Becca Longmire.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Celebrities are continuing to do their bit amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Demi Lovato, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Jamie Lynn Spears were among those taking part in the #DoYourPartChallenge.

Lovato teamed up with DoorDash and their #OpenForDelivery initiative, with her explaining in a clip how she’d be sending meals to families in need.

The singer pointed out, “P.s. – if ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and surfaces that it touches.”

She nominated the Biebers, who posted:

Spears also said she’d be trying to help out by donating diapers, wipes, or food, with her encouraging people to DM her.

