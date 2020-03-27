‘Superstore’ Star Lauren Ash Covers ‘Tiger King’ Song

Lauren Ash loves herself some Joe Exotic.

On Thursday, the star of Global’s “Superstore” posted a video on Instagram in which she covers a song by the star of Netflix’s hit documentary series “Tiger King”.

The song in question, “I Saw a Tiger”, features such incredible lyrics as, “Tell all the hunters to lay down their guns/Tell them that the tiger needs a little bit of love,” and, “Stand back and marvel at the beautiful cat.”

