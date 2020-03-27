Priyanka Chopra On Long-Term Plans With Nick Jonas: ‘Having A Family Is Very Important To Me’

Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to having children with Nick Jonas.

Chopra graces the May cover of Tatler. The “Baywatch” actress, 37, tells the magazine that a family is something she and Jonas, 27, have in mind, but a timeline is uncertain.

“This year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing,” Chopra says. “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

Just because Chopra and Jonas have packed schedules does not mean they are missing important time together.

“We don’t go more than two [or] three weeks without seeing each other. That’s a rule,” she explains. “It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it.”

Chopra also dishes on the influence her progressive parents had on her.

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Jack Waterlot/Tatler

“All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon,” Chopra says. “My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.'”

“My dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.’ My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how,” she continues. “And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man.”

See the full feature in the May issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday, April 2.