NAV & Gunna Team Up With Travis Scott For ‘Turks’

NAV and Gunna are bringing in the heavy artillery.

The Canadian rapper and his American counterpart invited “SICKO Mode” rapper Travis Scott to join them on their new track “Turks”. The song dropped on Thursday, March 26.

NAV, Gunna, and Scott each ride the beat with their melodic rapping — a trademark of all three artists.

“Turks” marks the second time the trio have collaborated. Their first team effort was on “YOSEMITE” from Scott’s chart-topping album ASTROWORLD.