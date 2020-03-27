The Queen’s Trooping The Colour Birthday Parade ‘Will Not Go Ahead In Its Traditional Form’ Due To Coronavirus

The Queen’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade “will not go ahead in its traditional form” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news Friday. It’s the first time the event — originally scheduled for June 13 — hasn’t taken place like it usually does in 65 years.

A statement obtained by ET Canada read: “In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form.

“A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”

RELATED: Prince Albert Of Monaco On Rumours Prince Charles Caught Coronavirus From Him: Charles ‘Had A Number Of Other Opportunities To Catch It’

The Queen was set to celebrate her 94th birthday at the public event; a ceremony performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies.

Thousands usually line the streets around the Palace to send their well-wishes.

RELATED: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Her Majesty’s actual birthday is on April 21.