Big ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Twist Has Fans Distraught

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Ron Tom/ABC/courtesy Everett Collection/CP Images
SPOILERS for the latest episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” below.

 

 

The “Grey’s Anatomy” writers really know how to twist the knife.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Takes A Deep Dive Into Teddy Altman’s Past

On Thursday night’s episode, James Pickens Jr.’s beloved character Richard Webber was actually hallucinating a visit from Catherine.

As it turned out, Catherine was not there at all. Later, when Richard went up to make a presentation, he began slurring his words, indicating he was having a medical episode, with Maggie suggesting it may have been a stroke.

Recent episodes had teased Richard’s health problems by showing his new hand tremor.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Shares Appreciation For Health Care Workers Amid Coronavirus Scare

Fans, meanwhile, were distraught over the twist and fearful the character may not be long for this world.

