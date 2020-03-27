Big ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Twist Has Fans Distraught

SPOILERS for the latest episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” below.
The “Grey’s Anatomy” writers really know how to twist the knife.
On Thursday night’s episode, James Pickens Jr.’s beloved character Richard Webber was actually hallucinating a visit from Catherine.
As it turned out, Catherine was not there at all. Later, when Richard went up to make a presentation, he began slurring his words, indicating he was having a medical episode, with Maggie suggesting it may have been a stroke.
Recent episodes had teased Richard’s health problems by showing his new hand tremor.
Fans, meanwhile, were distraught over the twist and fearful the character may not be long for this world.