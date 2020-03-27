Big ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Twist Has Fans Distraught

SPOILERS for the latest episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” below.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” writers really know how to twist the knife.

On Thursday night’s episode, James Pickens Jr.’s beloved character Richard Webber was actually hallucinating a visit from Catherine.

As it turned out, Catherine was not there at all. Later, when Richard went up to make a presentation, he began slurring his words, indicating he was having a medical episode, with Maggie suggesting it may have been a stroke.

Recent episodes had teased Richard’s health problems by showing his new hand tremor.

Fans, meanwhile, were distraught over the twist and fearful the character may not be long for this world.

NOOOOOOO richard, i hate this plot twist. Not hallucinations #GreysAnatomy — Rhonda Banks (@IneffableBanks) March 27, 2020

My whole heart just about jumped out my throat… Richard 🥺. #GreysAnatomy — Anna Robinson (@hikmalamakeup_) March 27, 2020

WHAT NO NOT RICHARD NOO PLEASE NOT RICHARD — ‎kenna ⧗ ‎ﻬ 💘🦋 (@stevexnatasha) March 27, 2020

if y’all are killing richard imma throw hands #GreysAnatomy — ylenia (@geriftmelb) March 27, 2020

Richard Webber must be saved at all costs #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/otqtOPCWKx — – ⅁G (@__G007) March 27, 2020

Nooooo leave Richard alone! That was so mean 😭😭😭😭#GreysAnatomy — Kristin Propst (@KristinPropst1) March 27, 2020