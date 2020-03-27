Florida Georgia Line Drop New Song ‘I Love My Country’

Florida Georgia Line just dropped their new track “I Love My Country”.

The latest track of the duo — Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — marks the first release from their upcoming fifth album, which is due out this year.

Lyrics include, “Drinkin’ beer out the can, liquor out the bottle, how the good Lord intended it, yes he did.”

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line Paying Staffers At Their Nashville Bar During Coronavirus Shutdown

Hubbard and Kelley speak about their new music in an interview with Esquire.

Hubbard shares, “We’re not afraid of change. We’re proud of where we came from, but we’re excited to grow. We’re always evolving—whether it’s our personal lives, whether it’s our career, whether it’s our marriages, whether it’s friendships. We’re always trying to better ourselves and just continue.”

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard And Wife Hayley Expecting Baby No. 3

Kelley agrees: “We’re just hyper creatives. And we’re always writing with great, young songwriters in town. Worlds are colliding, from L.A. to New York to Nashville, even people from Europe hopping into co-writes. Especially with streaming, artists have an option to be a real global presence. So for us, it’s about how far can we push ourselves?”