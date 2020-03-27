Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker Cover Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’

Machine Gun Kelly is exploring a new musical avenue.

MGK has been leaning into his metal and rock influences recently, wearing more eccentric clothing and adding nail polish to the aesthetic. Kelly, 29, also recently starred in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe movie “The Dirt”.

Kelly teamed up with Travis Barker on Thursday, while social distancing, for a cover of “Misery Business” by Paramore. The “Rap Devil” was front and centre, passionately singing while shredding his hot pink electric guitar.

Speaking of genre switching, Kelly is currently working on a collaborative pop-punk album with the Blink-182 drummer called Tickets to My Downfall. The project is expected to drop this summer.