Rachel Bilson Apologizes To Everyone Still Upset Over Her Breakup With Adam Brody 14 Years Later

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson in "The O.C.". Photo: WB / Courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images

A lot of people wish the Seth-Summer romance was still going strong.

Real-life “O.C.” co-stars Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody dated for three years in the 2000s, eventually splitting up in 2006, and some people just aren’t over it.

On Instagram, InStyle magazine shared a photo of the former couple along with the caption “#rachelbilson and #adambrody’s breakup basically ruined high school for us.”

Bilson herself saw the post and responded: “IM SORRY!!!!” and added, “He fared really well!”

Brody would go on to marry his “Oranges” co-star Leighton Meester in 2014; the couple welcomed their first child a year later.

Meanwhile, Bilson is currently dating “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader. The couple made their public debut on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes in February.