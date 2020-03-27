Kane Brown And John Legend Release ‘Last Time I Say Sorry’ Collaboration

Kane Brown and John Legend have a dynamic new collaboration.

The country crooner and ever-evolving R&B/soul singer released “Last Time I Say Sorry” on Friday. Brown and Legend first linked up backstage at “The Voice”. Legend was a judge and Brown served as a special musical guest.

“Last Time I Say Sorry” immediately sets the tone with a few piano keys. The song is an apology from Legend and Brown and a commitment to never again have to apologize to their significant others for lashing out.

Brown and Legend will perform “Last Time I Say Sorry” for the first time at the “ACM Presents: Our Country” special on April 5. The two-hour event will feature intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances by some of music’s biggest stars.