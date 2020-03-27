‘Killing Eve’ Season 3 To Debut Two Weeks Early

“Killing Eve” fans just got some exciting news.

The season 3 premiere of the hit series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer has been moved up two weeks to Sunday, April 12.

According to Variety, the move comes after production was halted on both “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead”, leaving a hole in AMC’s schedule.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett. “This season of ‘Killing Eve’ digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Season 3 of “Killing Eve” also stars Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell, along with newcomers Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina.

“Fear the Walking Dead” writer Suzanne Heathcote also takes over as showrunner for the new season of the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-produced show.