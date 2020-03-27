Dua Lipa Was ‘Conflicted’ About Releasing New Album Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dua Lipa was initially conflicted about releasing her new album amid a global crisis but then realized it was in fact the perfect time for Future Nostalgia.

Lipa, 24, caught up with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s “Beats 1” to discuss her new album and what it means to release a project as the world tackles COVID-19.

“During this time, I have felt very conflicted and I was very confused and I wasn’t sure whether we need to be putting music out at this time,” she said, “because a lot of people are suffering and there’s a lot going on in the world and you never really know when the right time is.”

Ultimately, Lipa realized that a project like Future Nostalgia is exactly what some people need right now.

“I made this album to get away from any anxiety, stress, opinion of others, and pressures of even making a second record. And I made it with love and I just wanted to have fun and I made it with my friends,” she revealed. “It was about getting away from that.”

“I feel like, maybe now more than ever, that’s why this album has to come out. You know? If anything, I hope it takes people away from what’s going on at the moment and gives them a moment to just dance and let loose and forget about the outside world.”

Future Nostalgia is out now, supported by singles “Don’t Start Now”, “Physical”, and “Break My Heart”.