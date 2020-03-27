Khloe Kardashian Finally Addresses Her Decision To Forgive Tristan Thompson And Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian says she is finally at peace following last year’s cheating scandal involving ex Tristan Thompson and longtime Kardashian friend Jordyn Woods.

During Thursday night’s season 18 premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kardashian revealed she and Thompson were in a good place, coming together for their nearly 2-year-old daughter True.

“Let me just give a round of applause for all the healthy co-parenting is out there,” she wrote to Twitter while live-tweeting the episode. “THIS S**T IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING.”

Even big sister Kim Kardashian has mended ways with Thompson.

But some fans weren’t happy with Khloe’s decision.

“So they all forgave Tristan for cheating on Khloe, so they must forgive Jordyn too since he kissed her without her consent! I love all woman’s [sic] in this family but I can’t agree with hypocrisy,” one fan wrote, prompting a response from Khloe herself.

“We have forgiven both parties! And the noncosent [sic] thing is near say [sic],” she tweeted in response. “The entire story is hearsay but I’ll let you guys run with whatever you want to run with. If you are a true fan then you would have followed my Insta stories where I have repeatedly stated how I have forgiven both parties and I want both parties to be in peace. And this is for everyone’s mental wellbeing.”

Khloe and Thompson welcomed True in February 2018.