Rising Country Star Lainey Wilson Pays Tribute To Her ‘Idol & Queen’ Dolly Parton In New Track ‘WWDD’

Rising country artist Lainey Wilson gives a shout-out to her queen Dolly Parton in her latest track “WWDD” (“What Would Dolly Do?”)

The release comes after Wilson, who dances around in a leopard-print robe in the fun new clip, hosted a “WWDD” release party livestream Thursday, during which she performed several tracks and chatted with fans.

“WWDD” is the first of several new monthly releases.

#WWDD is out now! ✨

Wilson says of the track in a press release, “I’ve been playin’ a few new songs at my shows and people seem to be liking them so I figured I should put ‘em out so they can keep liking them. I’m kicking off the release series with ‘WWDD’ because people have started singing along to it before the song is even over.

“It makes sense. I don’t know anyone who don’t love Dolly. From her sense of humour, to her look, to her songwritin’, to her singin’ to how she has such an incredible giving heart, to how she’s an awesome businesswoman… Dolly does everything just a little better with a little bow on top.”

“Dolly is an international icon and role model for a lot of folks around the world, so it’s an easy song for a lot of people to relate to.”