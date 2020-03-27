‘Tiger King’: A Look At Joe Exotic’s Wildest Country Music Videos

“Tiger King”‘s Joe Exotic is giving us country music we didn’t know we needed.

The new must-watch Netflix series takes us on an unforgettable and unimaginable journey into the wild world of exotic big cats, featuring too good to be true stories from independently owned exotic zoos, including Joe Schreibvogel’s Greater Wynewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma.

Netflix

The self-proclaimed Tiger King, who is now in prison, also takes viewers through his country music ambitions.

Before the documentary was filmed, Joe launched his own YouTube channel JoeExoticTV. The channel is still active and features live rants, animal updates, and of course, several music videos for his original country songs.

“Here Kitty Kitty”, which is his most popular music video with over 900,000 views, is a jab at Joe’s rival Carole Baskin, who owns Big Cat Sanctuary in Tampa, Florida.

In the docuseries, Joe talks about his theory that Baskin killed her husband Don Lewis and fed him to the tigers in her sanctuary. He brings this theory to life in the music video, which features a Baskin lookalike feeding raw meet to a caged lion.

In the upbeat “Pretty Woman Lover”, the gay polygamist sings about being a “pretty woman lover and an ugly woman’s dream.”

The video sees Joe being chased around by women, singing on the back of his motorcycle, and riding in the back of a limo.

Meanwhile, “I Saw a Tiger” is one of Joe’s slower ballads on his channel.

The description indicates this was his first music video and he created it to help “protect and save tigers from China poaching and tiger farms.”

Some might call “I Saw a Tiger” very ironic, given that he’s singing about letting tigers “roam their land” but owns a private zoo.