Billy Porter Challenges Fans To Recreate His Met Gala Look While In Self-Isolation

View this post on Instagram

OK, y'all – it's time for our first fashion challenge! Using items found ONLY in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 @themetgalaofficial lewk and post a photo or video on your Instagram (grid or story)! Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved! Remember to tag me and use the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. I'll share my favorites! Can't wait to see what y'all come up with, hennies! Met Gala Look by @theblondsny