Billy Porter Challenges Fans To Recreate His Met Gala Look While In Self-Isolation

People are talking Billy Porter up on his Fashion Challenge.
In a post on Instagram, the “Pose” star challenged fans in self-isolation due to the coronavirus to attempt to recreate his iconic gold-winged 2019 Met Gala look.
RELATED: Billy Porter Reveals Fairy Godmother In Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Will Be ‘Genderless’
View this post on Instagram
OK, y'all – it's time for our first fashion challenge! Using items found ONLY in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 @themetgalaofficial lewk and post a photo or video on your Instagram (grid or story)! Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved! Remember to tag me and use the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. I'll share my favorites! Can't wait to see what y'all come up with, hennies! Met Gala Look by @theblondsny
Plenty of fans decided to attempt the #BillyPorterFashionChallenge with some very clever workarounds for the original outfits 24-karat gold features.
RELATED: Billy Porter Makes An Oscars Style Statement In A Gown Inspired By Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Home
View this post on Instagram
Category is…. #billyporterfashionchallenge We did this under 2hrs from seeing the challenge to posting. We are HUGE @theebillyporter fans so when he asked his fans to this challenge we just had to get on board to attempt to recreate his amazing 2019 Met Gala look by @theblondsny. All stuff we just had around the house because well self isolating is life right now. . . . . . #fashionchallenge #yxe #selfisolating #billyporter #pose #metgala #metgala2019 #creativity #stayhome
View this post on Instagram
10s 10s 10s Across the Board #billyporterfashionchallenge . . @theebillyporter Met Gala 2019 lewk . . . Pose – 01 – Love Is the Message #billyporter #fashionchallenge #metgala #redcarpetfashion #redcarpet #stylestar #style #styleinfluencer #pose #10sacrosstheboard #celebritystyle #styleicon #quarantinelife #fashionlover #kidmodel #lockdown #fxpose #aria_is_chicc
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine doesn’t have to be boring! Thanks to @butterflywings_510 for the heads-up from @theebillyporter to take a swing at his Met Gala look using only stuff from around the house. This is my winged eleganza best costume for today! #goforthegold #billyporterfashionchallenge #theebillyporter #diydiva #queerantine #quarantinebutmakeitfashion