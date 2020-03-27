Billy Porter Challenges Fans To Recreate His Met Gala Look While In Self-Isolation

By Corey Atad.

Billy Porter. Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS/CP Images
Billy Porter. Photo: Doug Peters/EMPICS/CP Images

People are talking Billy Porter up on his Fashion Challenge.

In a post on Instagram, the “Pose” star challenged fans in self-isolation due to the coronavirus to attempt to recreate his iconic gold-winged 2019 Met Gala look.

RELATED: Billy Porter Reveals Fairy Godmother In Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ Will Be ‘Genderless’

Plenty of fans decided to attempt the #BillyPorterFashionChallenge with some very clever workarounds for the original outfits 24-karat gold features.

RELATED: Billy Porter Makes An Oscars Style Statement In A Gown Inspired By Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Home

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP