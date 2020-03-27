Margo Price To Pushback Album Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Margo Price has a special treat for fans after revealing new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, has been pushed back.

Stuck in quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak, the “Artist To Watch” alum shared a cover of a John Lennon classic to tide fans over until she can actually drop the record.

“Sometimes circumstances are beyond our control. I would say that’s the case for folks everywhere in the world right now. Life is postponed until further notice,” Price wrote in a statement. “I would love nothing more than for everyone to hear my next album in its entirety but it’s just not gonna be May 8th. More realistically, it’s going to be this summer. Even the record plants have halted the production of vinyl. I want to be able to play this album live and tour with my band all over the world and I know that time will come. In the meantime, I’m still going to release some singles and be making lots of music for y’all anyway that I possibly can. Until then, take care of yourselves, be good to each other and this weary planet… and watch what you say and who you trust, because we all know… That’s How Rumors Get Started.”

“I want to be able to play this album live and tour. I know that time will come,” she added on Twitter. “In the meantime, I’m still going to release singles and making music for y’all anyway that I possibly can. Until then- here’s my cover of John Lennon’s ‘Nobody Told Me’.

“Nobody Told Me” is off Lennon’s posthumously released 1984 album Milk And Honey.