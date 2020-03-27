‘The Main Event’ Trailer: A Child Beats Up WWE Superstars In New Netflix Movie

Even grown men are no match for this superhero-like child in Netflix’s “The Main Event” trailer.

“The Main Event” stars 12-year-old Seth Carr as a WWE superfan. The scrawny young man comes across a legendary luchador mask that grants him superhuman strength and speed. He uses these newly-found powers to enter a competition to become the next WWE superstar.

WWE’s NXT brand is used as a key setting for the film. Former WWE champions The Miz, Kofi Kingston and Sheamus all co-star in the film. Other WWE personnel in “The Main Event” include wrestlers Otis and Keith Lee, plus broadcasters Corey Graves and Canadian Renee Young.

“The Main Event” premieres April 10 globally on Netflix.