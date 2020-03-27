The Cast Of ‘Contagion’ Is Helping People Control The Pandemic In COVID-19 PSAs

It’s time to #ControltheContagion.

On Friday, the Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health debuted a new series of coronavirus PSAs in partnership with the cast and crew of the film “Contagion”.

The videos include important messages on listening to experts, hand-washing, social distancing and more delivered by Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle, all recorded at home.

“In a time of rampant misinformation, we need information we can trust and evidence-based public health precautions that we can enact right now,” the school explained.

More PSAs are also on the way as they are completed.

Interest in the 2011 film saw a sharp rise earlier this year as the novel coronavirus spread through parts of China and then the rest of the world.

“Contagion” quickly shot to the top of the Apple TV charts, and has also appeared consistently in the Top 10 most viewed movies and series on Netflix Canada.

The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, imagines a fictional superbug that becomes a global pandemic as the world shuts down and experts attempt to find a solution to the crisis.