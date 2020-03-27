Kourtney Kardashian Claims She Quit ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ After Explosive Fight With Kim

Kourtney Kardashian did not hold back as she took to Twitter during the premiere of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” season 18 Thursday.

Kardashian confirmed she’d quit the show after she and her sister Kim got into an explosive physical fight.

One Twitter user said while watching the whole thing unfold: “@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film.”

“I did. Bye,” the star wrote back.

Kardashian even said her sisters “never” apologize, adding “they don’t see where my hurt comes from.”

The message quickly got the attention of Khloe Kardashian, who replied: “Wait so no one ever apologizes to you? Lol please.”

The sisterly brawl was teased earlier this week after Kim could be heard telling Kourtney, “I will f**k you up” in a preview clip.