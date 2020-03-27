Jeremy Renner Drops New Album ‘The Medicine’

Jeremy Renner is using music to unite fans during these trying times.
The actor, turned musician, dropped a new album Friday, The Medicine, while under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way,” the “Avengers” actor wrote to Instagram teasing the new tunes.
RELATED: Jeremy Renner Gets Animated In The First Look At ‘Arctic Dogs’
He added, “Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever.”
View this post on Instagram
I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way. Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever. “The Medicine” EP | Available Now link in my bio
RELATED: Jeremy Renner And Ex-Wife Sonni Pacheco Both File For Sole Custody Of Their 6-Year-Old Daughter Ava
The seven-song album features previous singles, “Best Part Of Me” and “December Days”.
Along with the album, Renner debuted a lyric video for the album’s new single, “The Medicine.”