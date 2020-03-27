Jeremy Renner Drops New Album ‘The Medicine’

Jeremy Renner is using music to unite fans during these trying times.

The actor, turned musician, dropped a new album Friday, The Medicine, while under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way,” the “Avengers” actor wrote to Instagram teasing the new tunes.

He added, “Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever.”

The seven-song album features previous singles, “Best Part Of Me” and “December Days”.

Along with the album, Renner debuted a lyric video for the album’s new single, “The Medicine.”